The Central Texas Genealogical Society will have a session about research using maps that will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center.
The free session will focus on using maps from the Texas General Land Office, Arphax Publishing and the West Waco Genealogy Center.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Aglow
The Heart of Texas Area Team of Aglow International will host a family reunion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Open Door, 900 N. Loop 340.
There will be a potluck lunch, silent auction and T-shirt sales, and donations will be accepted to fund ongoing operations and expansion in 14 counties. All are welcome to reconnect with or be introduced to the organization.
Family Expo
The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Family Expo on Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cash drawings will be held throughout the event. For more information, call Ivon Mendoza at 754-7111.
Elk VFD egg hunt
The Elk Volunteer Fire Department will host its 19th annual Burgers and Bunnies Easter Event with a community Easter egg hunt Saturday.
Lunch, consisting of hamburgers and all the fixings, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The children’s Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Corvette Club
The Cen-Tex Corvette Club will have its 50th reunion from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The reunion will be a come-and-go event in the party room at Poppa Rollo’s. For more information, call Jerome Carter at 722-5763.
Ancestor research
Genealogist Patti Huff Smith will present a program titled “Between the Lines: What Your Ancestors Didn’t Tell You.” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room.
Using DNA test results, she will explain how to discover new family connections.
The event is free. For more information, call 750-5945.