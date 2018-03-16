Mission Waco’s St. Patrick’s Day outdoor festival is Saturday, 9 a.m. until noon, in the parking lots on North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue near the Jubilee Food Market. Call 753-4900 for questions. In case of rain, the event moves to Mission Waco’s children center.
Bunny Brunch
A Bunny Brunch is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club. The event will include a style show, children’s activities, and photos with Bonnie the Bunny. Proceeds benefit VOICE, a nonprofit that serves children and families in the community.
Tickets cost $30 for children and adults and $240 for a table of eight. For more information or reservations, contact VOICE Director of Program Development Cheryl Allen at callen@voiceinc.org or 254-855-2259.
Blood drive
St. Jerome Catholic Church in Woodway is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 9820 Chapel Road in Jordan Hall. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact B.J. Todaro at 855-4400.
Doll-making class
The Waco Hispanic Museum will be having a corn husk doll-making class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2815 Speight Ave.
There also will be a short program on Hispanic women in Waco in Honor of Women’s History Month. It s open to the public. Call 548-9730 for more information.
Vocal Majority concert
Vocal Majority, a 100-member men’s chorus from Dallas, will present a concert with the Midway High men’s choir benefiting the Jenna Marie Richbourg Endowment, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive.
Bach honored
The Central Texas Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is honoring the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach with a special program Saturday.
Bach was born on March 21, 1685.
The 10 a.m. program consists of Bach’s well-known compositions and arrangements utilizing a variety of instruments.
The program takes place at Seventh and James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. Admission is free.
Czech heritage
The McLennan-Hill Chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas will have its meeting on 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center.
The program will be about homemade quilts. Family quilts should be brought to the meeting. Members and non-members are welcome.