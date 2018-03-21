City of Waco street crews will be working on the surface of Lake Shore Drive during the next two weeks.
The work started Monday and will continue until complete. Portions of the roadway may be reduced to single lane of traffic, causing possible delays. However, the roadway will be reopened each day at the conclusion of the surfacing process.
Work will start on the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Wooded Acres Drive and Hillcrest Drive, followed by work on the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive at Park Lake Drive. Work will continue to the northbound lanes near Village Green and MacArthur drives. Additional lanes will be evaluated and worked after further assessment.
No major traffic disruptions are anticipated.
YMCA line dancing
The Doris Miller Family YMCA will have a Line Dance Family Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Y, 1020 Elm Ave. The event is open to all interested in learning line dancing.
Dances will include the Electric Slide, Casper Slide, Chicago Slide, Cupid Shuffle, Zydeco Bounce, Wang Wit It, Wedding Line Dance and more.
Donations will be accepted for admission for ages 5 and up. Call 752-1605 for more information.
Free Enterprise Forum
P.J. Hill, emeritus professor of economics at Wheaton College, will be the featured speaker at the Free Enterprise Forum at 4 p.m. Thursday at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business on the Paul L. Foster Campus, 1621 S. Third St.
Hill will give a talk titled “Saving the Environment Through Prices and Property Rights.”
The event is free and open the public. For more information, call 710-1694.
Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. Joyce Jones will give a presentation on the Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia.
The public is invited, and the event is free. Call 822-1820 for more information.
Button exhibit
During the month of March, the Brazos Button Club is presenting a display of buttons downstairs at the McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.
The colorful display explores the history and construction of vintage and collectable buttons. For more information, email buttonlover55@yahoo.com.