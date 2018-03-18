The Waco Youth Council will host a teen issues forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
All area teens are encouraged to participate. The goal is to have teenagers identify and discuss the most important issues they face today. The forum will be facilitated by Waco Youth Council members.
Refreshments will be provided. The event is free, but groups are asked to make reservations by contacting Earl Stinnett at 750-8018 or earls@ci.waco.tx.us.
Medicare program
The Area Agency on Aging will host a Medicare program from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at its offices, 1514 S. New Road.
New Medicare cards will be arriving in April, and participants will learn about the changes included with the cards.
Call 292-1843 for more information.
Toastmasters
The Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road.
Newcomers and Neighbors
Newcomers to Waco are invited to join Newcomers and Neighbors Club for its meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Lunch is $20. The club is open to all women in Central Texas. For more information, call 836-5170.
Luncheon series
Sherry Williams, director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, will give a talk titled “What Can the Health Department Do for You?” during a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday hosted by Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive.
The church’s program is open to the public, but seating is limited. RSVP to the church office at 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
‘Chew on This’
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Area Agency on Aging will host a “Chew on This” informational luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive.
The event is a free opportunity to learn practical tips to manage health and improve well-being. Pre-register by calling 750-5435.
Waco Rotary
Dr. Ray Perryman, president & CEO of The Perryman Group, will speak at the weekly meeting of the Waco Rotary Club Monday.
The club meets at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.