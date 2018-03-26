The Waco Coin Club’s 38th Annual Coin Show is March 30-31 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Street, Bellmead.
Show hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, March 30, and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 31.
Admission is $2 for adults, and free for children.
Collectors and dealers from across the region will be on hand selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.
For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
MCC closed Friday
McLennan Community College will be closed March 30-31 for a spring holiday. Classes will resume April 2. Tarleton State University-Waco classes will not be held, but administrative offices will be open 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Texas Tech University will hold classes as scheduled, but administrative offices will be closed.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Early trash day
Due to the March 30 spring holiday for the city of Waco on Friday, Friday’s trash will not be collected on that day. The city will collect Friday’s trash earlier in the week on Wednesday, March 28.
Residents whose normal trash collection day is Friday should place their trash and recycling carts out at the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
‘Selma’ screening
The Community Race Relations Coalition will present Dinner and a Movie Tuesday, March 27, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th Street in Waco.
Dinner is provided by the CRRC board, with donations accepted. The film screened will be “Selma.” This event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Easter egg hunt
Trinity Lutheran Church hosts a community Easter egg hunt March 31, beginning at 11 a.m.
The hunt takes place at 2 Ritchie Road and includes a free hot dog lunch. For more information, call 772-4225.
Good Friday fish
St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 117 East Church Street, hosts a Good Friday fish fry March 30, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Cost is $10.
MOAC night out
Mothers Of Autistic Children is hosting a mom’s night out April 14, from 3-4:45 p.m. at Cheddar’s, 4208 Franklin Ave.
This is a social event for moms or caregivers of children with autism. Call 262-1567 to RSVP.