Meridith Sellers, a Reicher High School German teacher and recent recipient of the Educators Credit Union Student Choice Award, will be the guest speaker for the Heart of Texas German Society’s meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Crestview Church of Christ activity building, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.
Sellers will discuss her trip to Germany last summer to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, which, according to popular legend, started when Martin Luther nailed his “95 Theses” to the door of a church in Wittenbert in 1517.
The meeting is open to the public.
Kiwanis Seniors
TSTC Aerospace Division Director Carson Pearce will discuss the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team during the Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 399-0072.
Rotary Club
Will Phipps, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, will be the guest for the Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Race coalition dinner
The Community Race Relations Coalition will present Dinner and a Movie from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St. in Waco.
Dinner is provided by the coalition board, and donations are accepted. The film screened will be “Selma.” The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Friends of Peace
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will host “David Rovics: Free Concert for the CLIMATE,” Thursday at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Rovics, a singer-songwriter who focuses on peace and justice, has released 34 albums and has performed on 4 continents. The concert is free. For more information, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.
‘Diary of Anne Frank’
Woodway Church of Christ will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Central Presbyterian Church Activity Center, 9191 Woodway Drive.
All proceeds go to Here’s Life orphanages in Nairobi, Kenya.
Tickets are $10. For tickets, call Angela at 217-5656.