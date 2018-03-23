The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Family Expo on Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Events start with a board meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a fashion show, dancing, hair show, zumba demonstrations and a dog show at 2 p.m. sponsored by the Animal Birth Control Clinic.
Free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cash drawings will be held throughout the event. For more information, call Ivon Mendoza at 754-7111.
Elk VFD Easter egg hunt
The Elk Volunteer Fire Department will host its 19th annual Burgers and Bunnies Easter Event with a community Easter egg hunt Saturday.
Lunch, consisting of hamburgers and all the fixings, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The children’s Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Rovics in concert
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will host “David Rovics: Free Concert for the CLIMATE,” Thursday at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Rovics, a singer-songwriter who focuses on peace and justice, has released 34 albums and has performed on 4 continents. The concert is free. For more information, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.
REACH anniversary
The REACH Therapeutic Riding Center will have a 10th anniversary celebration from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 13 at 1007 Camp Road.
The event will include Dinner, a performance by the GTOs band, silent and live auctions, including a live horse auction in which the group auctions off the care of its therapy horses for the year.
Go to www.reachtrc.org to buy tickets or call 848-7888 for more information. Attire is country casual. This annual fundraiser helps support REACH’s horses, scholarships for riders, and veterans programs throughout the year.
Waco Youth Council
The City of Waco is accepting applications for the 2018-19 Waco Youth Council. All students in high school in fall 2018 and who live in the city limits of Waco are eligible.
Applications will be accepted through April 19 and are available from high school counselors, the city secretary’s office and the recreation department administration offices.
For more information, call Earl Stinnett at 750-8018.