Texas State Technical College’s Technical Drag Racing Association and SkillsUSA clubs will have a car and motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Student Services Center on Campus Drive.
The public is invited to attend the show and to bring vehicles to show off. Participants who enter vehicles will do the judging to determine trophy and plaque winners in a range of categories.
The event is a fundraiser for the clubs. The entry fee is $25 and due on the day of the event.
For more information, contact Chris Perales at 867-2319 or chris.perales@tstc.edu.
Downsville barbecue
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 38th annual barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The menu includes brisket, chicken and sausage, along with beans, potato salad and tea, all for $10.
For more information, call Sue Hanson at 722-7052.
University class of ’78
University High School’s class of 1978 is celebrating its 40th reunion from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Hodge Lodge, 4716 Fort St.
Tickets are $20 and $40.
For more information, call 662-2676.
Kosse 5K run
The Kosse Greyhound 5K run and walk will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Kosse City Park.
For more information, call 275-1046.
Downtown TIF walk
Waco Walks will host a free “Downtown Development (TIF) walk,” starting at 9 a.m. Saturday from the hall outside the McLennan Room in the Waco Convention Center. It will be led by Malcolm Duncan Jr., a Tax Increment Financing Zone board member and former Waco mayor.
Participants in the 2.5-mile walking tour will learn about how TIF works and see the results firsthand.
Art exhibit
The second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, hosted by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, will run Aug. 29 to Sept. 29 at the Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
The goal of the show is to increase awareness of the climate change crisis. Artists may enter without fee, and prizes will be distributed up to $1,000. Email anorthc@aol.com for entry information.