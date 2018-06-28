Jefferson-Moore High School class of 1978 is celebrating its 40th high school reunion starting at 5 p.m. July 28 in the Outback Room at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Tickets will be available at the door for $14 per person.
The reunion will also include a tour of the school’s campus July 29.
For questions or more information, email legreen59@yahoo.com.
Glow Party benefit
The Waco Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. is sponsoring a Glow Party from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Attendees should wear neon or glow attire to the event, which will include appetizers, cocktails and music.
Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas and the Jack and Jill Foundation.
Tickets are $25. For more information, call 652-6972.
Champions Day
Hawaiian Falls will host a Champions Day on Saturday for individuals with special needs. The champions, children or adults with special needs, get in free. Companion tickets for family members or caregivers are $10 for up to four people per champion.
Special needs individuals and their families will have exclusive access and use of the park from 8:30 to 10 a.m., then the park will open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission for champions and caregivers includes all-day access.
City employee golf
The City of Waco Employee Scholarship Golf Tournament will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Entry is $275 per four person team or $75 per player. All proceeds benefit the city of Waco employee scholarship fund.
For more information or to enter, call Earl Stinnett at 750-8018.
Diabetes walk
The Waco Community Walk to Stomp Out Diabetes will be Saturday at Cameron Park East.
For more information, email fanniecmadison@gmail.com or visit www.diabetes.org/wacowalk.
Carefree half-K
The local chapter of the Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners will have its inaugural Brazos River 0.5K Sept. 2 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
All registered participants will receive a custom finisher’s medal, 0.5K sticker and T-shirt. Participants will receive a free beer and Dr Pepper “to help with hydration.”
Entry fee is $30. For more information, call 977-2413.