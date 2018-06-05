The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will host “Saving Bodies, Minds & Hearts — Public Awareness Night,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the staff parking lot behind the emergency room entrance at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The free event will feature public-awareness information from entities that provide care in a range of disciplines, including trauma, cardiac, stroke, pre-hospital emergency care and mental health.
Kiwanis Seniors
Terry Hill will be the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
University reunion
The University High School classes of 1963, 1964 and 1965 will have a joint class reunion June 16 at The Barn in Hewitt.
Registration is due by Friday. For more information, call Carole Player Golden at 715-3728.
Ramadan dinner
The Islamic Center of Waco, 2725 Benton Drive, will have its annual Ramadan dinner Saturday.
All places of worship and their congregations are invited. RSVP with an estimated number of congregation guests to 723-6556 or to IslamicWaco@aol.com.
Stilwell breakfast
The 31st annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast will be Saturday at Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast costs $6 and include a silent auction.
For more information or to donate to the auction, call Joel Wright at 772-4644.
‘Rules for Blogging’
The Creative Minds writing group will present “Rules for Blogging,” by romantic suspense author Debra Jupe, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
42 tournament
The Robinson Area Lions Club will have its fourth annual domino/42 tournament fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday at Robinson Junior High School, 410 W. Lyndale Drive.
Lunch is provided. No registrations will be accepted after 9:30 a.m. the day of the event.
For more information, call 315-1871.