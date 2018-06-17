The Austin-based Matchmaker Band will play at 8 p.m. Thursday at McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage for the RiverSounds concert series. Gates open at 7, and admission is free for concerts in the series featuring local and regional bands.
Concert-goers may choose from stadium-style seats at the Bosque River Stage amphitheater or may bring blankets and lawn chairs for lawn seating. Food and drinks are welcome, and restrooms will be available. No glass containers or pets are allowed.
For more information, call 299-8283 or visit www.mclennan.edu/brs.
Homeless ministry
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will have a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday open to the public.
After lunch, Phyllis Ann White Shows, with Journey to the Streets Ministry, will speak about ministry and services to the homeless.
Seating, so RSVP to 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Waco Rotary Club
Adam Price, regional director for the Better Business Bureau, will be the featured speaker at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Farmer’s market event
The Waco Downtown Farmers Market will host a “friend-raiser” with Balcones Distillery from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the distillery, 225 S. 11th St. Tickets are $30.
Attendees must be 21 or older. For tickets, go to squareup.com/store/wdfm.
MCC blood drive
McLennan Community College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1400 College Drive in the Michaelis Academic Center parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Claudette Jackson at 299-8465.
Rooftop solar panels
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will host a presentation on rooftop solar systems by local installer Holt Kelly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The history of solar power generation will also be discussed. The lecture is free and will include a pizza and salad buffet. For more information, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.