Historic Waco Foundation’s Civil War Summer Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at East Terrace. The camp is open to students ages 7-12 and costs $75 per camper.
Campers will engage in several Civil War-era events, including packing a haversack, eating hardtack and learning about the medicine and guns used during the war.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday lunch and meeting at noon Sunday in the parish hall of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.
A $3 Italian buffet lunch will be followed by a meeting from 1-2 p.m. featuring speaker Stephanie Lee, station manager for KYAR 93.8-FM.
Aggie Moms
Waco McLennan Aggie Moms will have their annual Howdy Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lorena Fire Department, 104 E. Center St.
Scholarships will be awarded at the event for new and current Aggie students and their families.
Gardening hotline
Master gardeners are available for consultation on a local hotline, open from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The number is 757-5180.
Job training
Mission Waco is offering two youth job training sessions this summer for under-resourced youth, ages 16-19.
The classes include pre-employment skills, field trips, incentives, work experience and help with job placement.
Applications are available at 1315 N. 15th St. For more information, call 753-4900.
Sunrise Rotary golf
The Waco Sunrise Rotary Club will have its 16th annual golf tournament July 13 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
This is the club’s only fundraiser each year and it supports several community, national, and international projects. Most recently the club awarded five $1,000 scholarships to local students and partnered with Waco Rotary Club on an aqueduct project in Cameroon.
The tournament starts with a catered meal at noon, followed by a tee time of 1 p.m.
For more information, call 715-1868 or email magferguson1@gmail.com.