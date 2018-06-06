The Friends of the McLennan County Library will host its annual Mini Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The sale will feature fiction books and cookbooks sold at $1 per paperback book, $2 per trade paperback or hardcover, and $2 per inch of children’s books. The sale is free and open to the public.
Blood drive
Providence Health Center will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 6901 Medical Parkway in the parking lot.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Robin Mitchell at 751-4805.
Ramadan dinner
The Islamic Center of Waco, 2725 Benton Drive, will have its annual Ramadan dinner Saturday.
All places of worship and their congregations are invited. RSVP with an estimated number of congregation guests to 723-6556 or to IslamicWaco@aol.com.
Climate Change Art Exhibit
The second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, hosted by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, will run Aug. 29 to Sept. 29 at the Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
The goal of the show is to increase awareness of the climate change crisis. Artists may enter without fee, and prizes will be distributed up to $1,000. Email anorthc@aol.com for entry information.
Downsville VFD barbecue
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 38th annual barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The menu includes brisket, chicken and sausage, along with beans, potato salad and tea, all for $10.
For more information, call Sue Hanson at 722-7052.
Coryell Creek Critters festival
The ninth annual Coryell Creek Critters Barbecue Cook-off and Festival will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday at Brazos Parking, 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Admission is free. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, live and silent auctions, live entertainment, a cherry stem tongue-tying contest and a washer tournament.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 405-5722.