The Waco Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. is sponsoring a Glow Party from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Attendees should wear neon or glow attire to the event, which will include appetizers, cocktails and music.
Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas and the Jack and Jill Foundation.
Tickets are $25. For more information, call 652-6972.
Champions Day
Hawaiian Falls will host a Champions Day Saturday for individuals with special needs. The champions, children or adults with special needs, get in free. Companion tickets for family members or caregivers are $10 for up to four people per champion.
Special needs individuals and their families will have exclusive access and use of the park from 8:30 to 10 a.m., then the park will open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission for champions and caregivers includes all-day access.
Fireworks on TV
Waco City Cable Channel will provide live video coverage of the H-E-B Fireworks show from Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium for anyone unable to attend.
The fireworks and live patriotic coverage, including music by the Waco Community Band, will start at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and in HD on Grande channel 810. The live coverage can also be viewed online at www.wccc.tv.
Old Oaks parade
The Old Oaks Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 2525 Old Oaks Drive. After the parade, cookies and lemonade will be available, and awards will be given.
Attendees should bring chairs and blankets to be comfortable. No rain date is planned. Donations are appreciated.
Participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, vehicles and other items and wear red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.
Call 715-4479 to ask questions or for more information.
Bubble party
Historic Waco Foundation invites local residents to spend the afternoon playing with bubbles from 1 to 4 p.m. July 8 at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
The family event will include blowing giant bubbles, square bubbles, standing in bubbles, and blowing the largest bubble gum bubble. The cost is $10 per family.
For more information, call 753-5166.