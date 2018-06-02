The Texas Department of Transportation will start work Monday on a 2.1-mile stretch of Farm-to-Market Road 1637 in the China Spring area, from Wortham Bend Road to North River Crossing.
F.M. 1637, or China Spring Road, will be widened to four lanes with a raised median.
Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with some Saturday work possible. The $11.4 million project is set for completion in the winter of 2019.
Motorists should expect to encounter flaggers and temporary delays for the duration of the project.
HOT Farmers Market
The Heart of Texas Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the fairgrounds parking lot on Bosque Boulevard.
The market is also looking for vendors, who can go to the fairground to get more information.
C
hurch Under the Bridge
Church Under the Bridge will be serving in various community projects throughout Waco on Sunday morning, and will not worship under the Interstate 35 bridge that morning.
The church will meet at Cameron Park at noon for a picnic and recreation. For more information, call 235-7818.
Salvation Army meals
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help serve meals to homeless, hungry members of the community. Groups, families and individuals welcome.
For more information, email salarmywaco@gmail.com or call 756-7271.
Blood drive
First United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday in its family life center at 4901 Cobbs Drive.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Janet Stephens at 772-5630.
Richfield reunion
The Richfield High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion June 8-9. Members will be able to pay at the door. For more information, email Ellan Freed Burke at efb4200@gmail.com.
Pharmacy program
The Area Agency on Aging will host a seminar featuring a pharmacist from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments offices, 1514 S. New Road.
Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their prescriptions and learn from a registered pharmacist about their interactions.
Also, a session will focus on low-income subsidies through Social Security and the Medicare Savings Program.