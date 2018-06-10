The West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will host a free program at noon Monday.
Dean John Vesluis will spotlight the vast collection of Confederate and Civil War research materials held at the Hill College Texas Heritage Museum in Hillsboro.
Bring a brown-bag lunch, and drinks will be furnished. For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Rotary Club
Immigration attorney Anali Looper will be the guest speaker at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Looper will present a program on American Gateways, a nonprofit that provides services to protect immigrants.
Taste of West
The Catholic Daughters of Americas Sacred Heart Court #829 will host the annual Taste of West Luncheon on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Mary’s Parish Center, 507 West Spruce St. in West.
The donation $8 for adults and $4 for children. Take-out will be available. There will be a silent auction during the luncheon. Raffle tickets are available for $2 each or 3 for $5. For more information, call Marcella Sinkule at 709-2343.
Literacy Coalition
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet Wednesday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.
For more information call or text 722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
Watercolor society
The Central Texas Watercolor Society will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Windmill Hill Clubhouse, 4572 Westchester Drive.
Newcomers RSVP
Col. William Pailes, the first Aggie in outer space on the first flight of Space Shuttle Atlantis, will be the guest speaker at Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Waco’s meeting at 11:30 a.m. June 20 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
The fee for lunch is $20. RSVP to Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 by Thursday.
Parkinson’s program
Samantha Beevers, clinical research and outreach coordinator at Baylor Scott & White Health’s Plummer Movement Disorder Center, will present information on Parkinson’s research and participation opportunities during a Heart of Texas Parkinson’s and Caregivers Support Group meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call Mary Gerecke at 776-8778.