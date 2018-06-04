The Texas Sports Hall of Fame, along with the Community Race Relations Coalition, will host a special presentation at the museum Wednesday at 5:30 pm. on the posthumous pardon of heavyweight fighter Jack Johnson.
The guest speaker will be Sam Collins, a local historian from Galveston, who has worked for years to win Jackson’s pardon. Collins will speak about Johnson’s early life in Galveston, his boxing career and the pardon issued by President Donald Trump. This event is free and open to the public.
Coryell Creek cook-off
The ninth annual Coryell Creek Critters Barbecue Cookoff and Festival will be 5-11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-midnight Saturday at Brazos Parking, 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Admission is free. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, live and silent auctions, live entertainment, a cherry stem tongue-tying contest and a washer tournament.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 405-5722.
Waco Links Fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship meets Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive, starting promptly at noon.
Special guest is Lou Storm, who will speak on the topic of heroes. Storm served in the military for 30 years during three wars.
Contact benhagins@hot.rr.com or (501) 984-0606 for more information.
Emergency health
The latest in emergency health care and prevention is the focus of “Saving Bodies, Minds, & Hearts — Public Awareness Night.”
The event takes place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the staff parking lot behind the emergency room entrance at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center.
This event will provide a information from entities across the region who provide care in a range of disciplines that include trauma, cardiac, stroke, pre-hospital emergency care, and mental health.
RiverSounds returns
RiverSounds, the free concert series with music from regional and local bands, kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday with Rotel & the Hot Tomatoes at Bosque River Stage on McLennan Community College’s campus. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Concert-goers may choose one of the stadium-style seats at the Bosque River Stage amphitheater or may bring blankets and lawn chairs for lawn seating. Food and drinks are welcome, and restrooms will be available. No glass containers or pets are allowed.
For more information, call 299-8283.