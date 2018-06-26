The Waco Sunrise Rotary Club will host its 16th annual golf tournament July 13 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
It is the club’s only annual fundraiser and supports several of its community, national and international projects. Most recently the club awarded five $1,000 scholarships to local students and partnered with Waco Rotary Club on an aqueduct project in Cameroon.
The tournament starts with a catered meal at noon, followed by a tee time of 1 p.m.
For more information, contact 715-1868 or magferguson1 @gmail.com.
Trib holiday hours
The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.Regular office hours resume at 8 a.m. July 5.
The newspaper will print on its regular schedule.
Hill Co. genealogy
The Hill County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Hill County Courthouse Annex, 126 S. Covington St. in Hillsboro.
The meeting will include a discussion of members’ current genealogy projects and problems. Refreshments will be served.
Anyone interested in family genealogy is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Mollie Stinson at 582-3242.
Field of Flags
Williams Creek Baptist Church, at the corner of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939 in Mart, will host its sixth annual Fourth of Field of Flags ceremony at 11:45 a.m. on July 4, followed by hot dogs and homemade ice cream at 12:15 p.m. The event celebrates law enforcement and military veterans.
For more information, call 863-5755 or 715-2309.
Illegal dumping
Waco Solid Waste Services works with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office through the funding of officers to enforce illegal dumping laws throughout Waco.
If you witness someone dumping, write down the following information:
- license plate number
- make of vehicle
- time of day
- location
- date
- Any additional information that may be helpful in identifying who was responsible.
To report illegal dumping, call 299-2611.