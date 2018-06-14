Education Service Center Region 12, Cedar Crest Residential Treatment Center and Methodist Children’s Home will present the 13th Annual Teen Suicide Prevention Symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at ESC Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340 in Waco.
Speakers at this year’s event include Maurine Molak, the mother of David Molak, for whom SB 179 or “David’s Law” was named; Laura Gold, a licensed clinical social worker; and Curtis Clay, associate director of the Texas School Safety Center and former Dallas Cowboy football player. Topics will include cyber bullying, David’s Law, emotional intelligence training, safety planning and intervention. The symposium will end with a panel of mental health providers.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an average of one person dies by suicide every 13.7 minutes in the U.S with more than 120 people dying by suicide each day.
In addition to the speakers and panel, several organizations will provide resources in an effort to bridge the gap between education and mental health services.
More than 75 participants from schools and other entities are registered, and more seats are available. The symposium is $90 to attend and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Registration is available at www.esc12.net.
Salvation Army sendoff
There will be a farewell reception to honor Salvation Army Waco Majors Brad and Anita Caldwell from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Salvation Army Corps Church and Community Center, 1225 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway. There will be a worship service before the reception at 11 a.m.
The Caldwells are transferring to The Salvation Army Gulf Coast Corps in Mississippi.
All are welcome to the casual, come-and-go reception with light refreshments. For more information, call 756-7271.
Solar panel program
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will host a presentation on rooftop solar systems by local installer Holt Kelly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The history of solar power generation will also be discussed. The lecture is free and will include a pizza and salad buffet. For more information, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.
Diabetes walk
The Waco Community Walk to Stomp Out Diabetes will be June 30 at Cameron Park East.
For more information, email fanniecmadison@gmail.com or visit www.diabetes.org/wacowalk.