The Waco Tribune-Herald is selling American flag kits in advance of Flag Day Thursday.
The kits are $10, and include a three-by-five-foot American flag, pole and mounting piece.
They are available in the Trib’s front lobby during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at 900 Franklin Ave.
Taste of West
The Catholic Daughters of Americas Sacred Heart Court No. 829 will host the annual Taste of West Luncheon on Tuesday, June 12, at the St. Mary’s Parish Center, 507 West Spruce Street, in West from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The donation for adults will be $8, and children $4. Take-out will be available. There will be a silent auction during the luncheon. Raffle tickets are available for $2 each or three for $5. For more information, call Marcella Sinkule at 709-2343.
Kiwanis Seniors
Charlie Walter, director of the Mayborn Museum, will discuss the Titanic artifact exhibition at the Kiwanis Seniors meeting Wednesday.
The club meets at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 399-0072 for more information.
Literacy Coalition
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition meets Wednesday, June 13, at the Waco-McLennan County Library, 1717 Austin Ave.
The speaker is Jessica Emmett, library community services supervisor. She will provide information about the many offerings of the library.
The coalition will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary at this meeting. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited.
For additional information call or text 722-6395 or e mail crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
Watercolor society
The Central Texas Watercolor Society meets June 13, from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Windmill Hill Clubhouse, 4572 Westchester.
Newcomers RSVP
Col. William Pailes, the first Aggie in outer space on the first flight of Space Shuttle Atlantis, will be the special guest speaker at the June 20 Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Waco.
The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
The fee for lunch is $20. All women of McLennan County are welcome. For Reservations, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 by Thursday.