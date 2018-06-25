Lake Whitney Arts presents “Hurray for Hollywood: The Music of the Movies” beginning July 7.
The July 7 dinner theater show costs $25, with regular performances costing $10 at 2 p.m. July 8 and 15; and 7 p.m. July 13 and 14.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased in Whitney at Kitty’s Lakeside Barbers and the Movie Shop or at www.lakewhitneyarts.org. Visit the website for more information.
Kiwanis Seniors
Dr. Harold Rafuse will discuss the elimination of Russian nuclear, biological and chemical weapons of mass destruction at this week’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets Wednesday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive. Call 399-0072 for more information.
Richfield 35th reunion
Richfield High School’s class of 1983 will hold its 35th reunion June 30 at the Cameron Park Clubhouse.
Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a dinner and dance will take place from 7 to 11 p.m.
For more information or reservations, contact Peggy Parks Rush at 848-8145 or peggyrush21@yahoo.com.
Golf tournament
The City of Waco Employee Scholarship Golf Tournament is Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave.
Entry fee is $275 per four person team or $75 per player. All proceeds benefit the city’s employee scholarship fund.
For more information or to enter, call Earl Stinnett at 750-8018.
Diabetes walk
The Waco Community Walk to Stomp Out Diabetes is Saturday at Cameron Park East.
For more information, email fanniecmadison@gmail.com or visit www.diabetes.org/wacowalk.
Odds reunion
The Odds family reunion is Saturday at the Kosse Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch is at noon and participants are asked to bring a covered dish item.
For more information, contact Bobbie Erskine Muhlinghause at 385-6338.
University 50th
University High School class of 1968 will have its 50th reunion July 27 and 28. The group will meet 7 p.m. July 27 at the Waco Hippodrome and 6 p.m. July 28 in the president’s suite at McLane Stadium.
A tour of the new of University High campus is available Friday at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, email rosebryson@prodigy.net. Early registration deadline is July 6.