The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 38th annual barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The menu includes brisket, chicken and sausage, along with beans, potato salad and tea, all for $10.
For more information, call Sue Hanson at 722-7052.
Stilwell pancakes
The 31st annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast will be Saturday at Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast costs $6 and includes a silent auction.
For more information or to donate to the auction, call Joel Wright at 772-4644.
Rules for blogging
The Creative Minds writing group will present “Rules for Blogging,” by romantic suspense author Debra Jupe, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
42 tournament
The Robinson Area Lions Club will have its fourth annual domino/42 tournament fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday at Robinson Junior High School, 410 W. Lyndale Drive.
Lunch is provided. No registrations will be accepted after 9:30 a.m. the day of the event.
For more information, call 315-1871.
TIF tour
Waco Walks will host a free “Downtown Development (TIF) walk,” starting at 9 a.m. Saturday from the hall outside the McLennan Room in the Waco Convention Center. It will be led by Malcolm Duncan Jr., a Tax Increment Financing Zone board member and former Waco mayor.
Participants in the 2.5-mile walking tour will learn about how TIF works and see the results firsthand.
TSTC car show
Texas State Technical College’s Technical Drag Racing Association and SkillsUSA clubs will have a car and motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Student Services Center on Campus Drive.
The public is invited to attend the show and to bring vehicles to show off. Participants who enter vehicles will do the judging to determine trophy and plaque winners in a range of categories.
The event is a fundraiser for the clubs. The entry fee is $25 and due on the day of the event.
For more information, contact Chris Perales at 867-2319 or chris.perales@tstc.edu.