The Alzheimer’s Association will be conducting a workshop titled “Know the 10 Signs,” at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Christine Schroeder-Morren, education and family care specialist, will discuss warning signs, benefits of early detection, risk factors and more.
The event takes place at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. RSVP to Christine at 753-7722.
Salvation Army sendoff
A farewell reception Sunday will honor Salvation Army Waco Majors Brad & Anita Caldwell, who will transfer to The Salvation Army Gulf Coast Corps in Mississippi.
All are welcome to this casual, come-and-go reception with light refreshments. Worship service precedes the reception at 11 a.m.
The event takes place at the Salvation Army Corps Church and Community Center, 1225 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway.
Call 756-7271 for more information.
School safety meetings
Waco ISD will host two town hall meetings at 6 p.m. Monday to engage parents, students and the community in improving school safety.
Superintendent Marcus Nelson, one of three superintendents invited to participate in the governor’s first roundtable discussion on school safety, will lead the meeting at the city of Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
Assistant Superintendent Israel Carrera will lead a second meeting at South Waco Elementary School at the same time. Both meetings will be translated into Spanish as needed.
A roundtable discussion with community leaders, first responders and mental health professionals is set for 11:30 a.m. June 26 at the Waco ISD Administration Building, 501 Franklin Ave.
Food service training
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department are offering a professional food manager certification training course June 18 and June 25 at MCC’s Community Services Center, 4601 North 19th St.
The cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and ServSafe national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification is valid anywhere in the Texas for five years.
For more information or to register, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.