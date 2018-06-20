Texas State Technical College will have three registration events this summer in Waco.
The events will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, as well as July 13 and Aug. 9 at the Student Services Center on Campus Drive. They are part of an effort to make the registration process easy for incoming students planning to take classes in the fall.
Visitors can take campus and housing tours and talk to faculty members about the more than 40 technical programs at TSTC in Waco.
People interested in enrolling should bring a copy of their driver’s license, high school transcript or GED, any college transcripts, proof of bacterial meningitis vaccination, housing application and TSI scores.
For more information, call TSTC in Waco at 799-3611.
Ice cream social
Bosqueville United Methodist Church will host an ice cream and bingo social for the community from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in its Activity Center, 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from Bosqueville Cemetery.
Everyone is invited. For more information, call 836-4726.
Mothers of Autistic Children
Mothers of Autistic Children will host a moms’ night out Saturday at Texas Roadhouse, 2815 La Salle Ave.
The first six caregivers for autistic children to RSVP to Linda Davis at 262-1567 will get a free meal.
Field of Flags
Williams Creek Baptist Church, at the corner of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939 in Mart, will hosting its 6th annual Fourth of July Field of Flags ceremony on July 4 at 11:45 a.m., followed by hot dogs and homemade ice cream at 12:15 p.m. The event celebrates law enforcement and military veterans.
For more information, call 863-5755 or 715-2309.