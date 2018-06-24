The Waco Community Walk to Stomp Out Diabetes will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East.
This event will raise money for diabetes research, community education and advocacy. The walk will include a Health & Fitness Expo will screenings for participants and their families, a kids’ zone, food, entertainment and more.
For more information, email fanniecmadison@gmail.com or visit www.diabetes.org/wacowalk.
Youth Chorus auditions
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas is auditioning singers grades 3-12 for the upcoming 2018-19 season.
Contact info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org to schedule an appointment Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or August 1-3.
The group promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society’s monthly program at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room will feature genealogist Shelby Rowan, who will discuss women’s rolls in the Civil War era.
The event is free. For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Rotary
State Sen. Brian Birdwell will be the guest speaker at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Waco NAACP
The Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
For more information, call 733-5261.
Waco Stroke Club
The Waco Stroke Club will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Rapid Recovery Center, 5801 Crosslake Parkway, near the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Yakia Collier from A Mile of Comfort, a new health care provider in Waco, will speak. Stroke survivors and their families and caregivers are invited.
There is no fee, and light refreshments will be served. Contact Sandy at 744-9774 or Carol at cysniderwaco@yahoo.com for information.
H-E-B blood drive
The H-E-B Woodway location will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 9100 Woodway Drive on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 751-0239.