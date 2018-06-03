The ninth annual Coryell Creek Critters Barbecue Cook-off and Festival will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday at Brazos Parking, 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Admission is free. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, live and silent auctions, live entertainment, a cherry stem tongue tying contest and a washer tournament.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 405-5722.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are recommended but not required. The last consultation may start at 8 p.m.
For more information, call 733-2828.
City summer camp
Registration is open for the city of Waco summer day camp programs. Camps are held at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, Dewey Community Center and South Waco Community Center.
Activities will include kayaking, fishing, disc golf, tennis lessons, swimming trips to Hawaiian Falls water park, weekly field trips and more.
For more information or to register, call 750-8684, 750-8677 or 750-8650.
Waco Rotary Club
Richard Martin, owner of Sentinel Cyber Intelligence, will present a program on hacking at the Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12.
Blood drive
Brazos Electric in Woodway will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 7616 Bagby Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Phyllis Billeck at 750-6782.
Pharmacy program
The Area Agency on Aging will host a seminar featuring a pharmacist from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments offices, 1514 S. New Road.
Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their prescriptions and learn from a registered pharmacist about their interactions. Also, a session will focus on low-income subsidies through Social Security and the Medicare Savings Program.