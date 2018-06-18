The Waco Children’s Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” this weekend.
There will be 5 performances: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. The Saturday 2 p.m. show will be performed by a cast of younger actors.
All performances take place at the Lee Lockwood Scottish Rite Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. All seats are $10 and are general admission, and can be reserved at www.wacochildrenstheatre.org, or purchased at the door one hour before the performance.
Alzheimer’s workshop
The Alzheimer’s Association will hold a workshop titled “Know the 10 Signs” at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Christine Schroeder-Morren, education and family care specialist, will discuss warning signs, benefits of early detection, risk factors and more.
The event takes place at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. 9th St. Waco. RSVP to Christine at 753-7722.
MCC blood drive
McLennan Community College hosts blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 1400 College Drive in the MAC parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Claudette Jackson at 299-8465.
Solar panel lecture
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will host a presentation on rooftop solar systems by local installer Holt Kelly, Tuesday at 6 p.m., at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza.
Free lecture, pizza and salad buffet included. For more information, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.
Kiwanis Seniors
History scholar Mike White will present a program on the impact of the New Deal in today’s society at this week’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.
Fro more information, call 399-0072.
Woodway Fourth of July parade
The city of Woodway will have its annual Fourth of July Parade starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, at the corner of Oakdale Drive and Estates Drive.
Participants should arrive by 8:45 a.m. to line up for the parade. After the parade, there will be firetruck tours, snow cones, and an opportunity to meet with local first responders.
Visit http://www.woodway-texas.com for additional information.