Education Service Center Region 12, Cedar Crest Residential Treatment Center and Methodist Children’s Home will present the 13th Annual Teen Suicide Prevention Symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at ESC Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340 in Waco.
Speakers at this year’s event include Maurine Molak, the mother of David Molak, for whom SB 179 or “David’s Law” was named; Laura Gold, a licensed clinical social worker; and Curtis Clay, associate director of the Texas School Safety Center and former Dallas Cowboy football player. Topics will include cyber bullying, David’s Law, emotional intelligence training, safety planning and intervention. The symposium will end with a panel of mental health providers.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an average of one person dies by suicide every 13.7 minutes in the U.S with more than 120 people dying by suicide each day.
In addition to the speakers and panel, several organizations will provide resources in an effort to bridge the gap between education and mental health services.
More than 75 participants from schools and other entities are registered, and more seats are available. The symposium is $90 to attend and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Registration is available at www.esc12.net.
Odds family reunion
The Odds family reunion will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 30 at the Kosse Community Center.
Lunch will be at noon, and participants are asked to bring a covered dish item.
For more information, call Bobbie Erskine Muhlinghause at 385-6338.
Farmers market event
The Waco Downtown Farmers Market will host a “friend-raiser” with Balcones Distillery from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the distillery, 225 S. 11th St. Tickets are $30.
Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are available at squareup.com/store/wdfm.
Blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday on a Carter BloodCare bus parked at the professional building.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 202-4660.
Quilter’s Guild
Waco’s Homespun Quilter’s Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
It is the beginning of a new club year with installation of officers.
Program will be a quilt challenge of members finishing “unfinished objects.”
For more information, call 772-4052.