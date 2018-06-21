The city of Woodway will have its annual Fourth of July Parade starting at 9 a.m. July 4 at the corner of Oakdale Drive and Estates Drive.
The public is welcome to participate on foot or nonmotorized bikes, skateboards or strollers.
Participants should arrive by 8:45 a.m. to line up for the parade. After the parade, there will be firetruck tours, snow-cones, and an opportunity to meet with local first responders.
For more information, visit www.woodway-texas.com.
Dr Pepper gardening
The Dr Pepper Museum and McLennan County Master Gardeners will present a special program on container gardening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 in the courtyard of the museum, 300 S. Fifth St.
The event is part of the museum’s ongoing Pop-Up Saturday program. Admission to the program is free with a general admission ticket to the museum.
Master Gardeners will present hands-on learning inspired by the museum’s summer exhibit, Eat Well, Play Well.
For more information, call 757-1024.
‘Cinderella’ on stage
The Waco Children’s Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” this weekend.
There will be five performances: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. The Saturday 2 p.m. show will be performed by a cast of younger actors.
All performances will be at the Lee Lockwood Scottish Rite Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. All seats are $10, are general admission and can be reserved at www.wacochildrenstheatre.org or purchased at the door one hour before the performance.
Ice cream, bingo
Bosqueville United Methodist Church will host an ice cream and bingo social for the community from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in its Activity Center at 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from Bosqueville Cemetery.
Everyone is invited. For more information, call 836-4726.
C
hurch picnic, auction
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Elk will have its annual picnic and auction from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell.
The event will feature a barbecue and dessert dinner for $10, bingo, children’s games, a country store with homemade items and food, a jewelry booth and an auction starting at 1 p.m.
For more information, call 822-1145.