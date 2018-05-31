A $300,000 improvement project will start this week for East Waco Park, which is also being renamed Wilbert Austin Sr. Park. Construction is expected to last through the summer and will affect surrounding roadways and certain areas of the park at 401 Hood St.
Improvements, funded with a Community Development Block Grant, will include sport court resurfacing, lighting upgrades, irrigation, and curb and gutter installation. The first phase of work will result in the closure of the east half of the park. Rose, Hood and Chestnut streets will be accessible to residents only.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 750-8471.
Mosheim barbecue
The Mosheim Community Center will host a barbecue fundraiser for the center from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Meals are $10 for adults, $6 for children under 12 and include brisket, sausage and all the trimmings. For more information, call Bob McCarn at 945-3962 or Jarrod Gunter at 640-3143.
Downtown tour
Act Locally Waco will have a Waco Downtown History tour fundraiser at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting from the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue. Cost is $20.
The 1.5 mile walking tour takes about 2½ hours. It covers Waco history highlights sprinkled with a few legends and lies.
For more information, visit wacowalkingtours.org.
Brazos Button Club
The Brazos Button Club will meet from 9:30 to noon Saturday at Bellmead Church of Christ fellowship hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
For more information, contact Debra Borger at buttonlover55@yahoo.com.
Beginner’s genealogy
A free beginners genealogy class will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Topics will include using genealogy forms, an introduction to basic records and internet sources and a tour of the center’s collection.
To register, call 750-5945.
Pancake breakfast
Kiwanis Seniors will host a pancake breakfast as a scholarship fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s, 614 N. Valley Mills Drive.