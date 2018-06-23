Teams of Baylor School of Law students will argue a case involving civil liabilities in the 1912 sinking of the Titanic in a public practice court session from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The case, “Hart v. International Mercantile Marine, LTD. et al,” involves a fictional suit by Titanic family survivors Esther Hart and Madeleine Astor against the builders and operators of the passenger liner, with witness testimony drawn from period hearings. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday afternoon followed by several days of witness testimony, then final arguments and a jury’s decision Friday.
Admission is the regular museum admission of $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for children and free for Baylor students, faculty and staff. Museum admission does not include entry to the touring “Titanic: The Artifacts Exhibit,” but one admission will allow attendance to all five days of the trial.
Art reception
Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavillion Way in Woodway, will host an art reception from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday featuring Thomas Waggener’s “Scapes,” photo exhibit.
For more information, call 399-9204.
Picnic and auction
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Elk will have its annual picnic and auction from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell.
The event will feature a barbecue and dessert dinner for $10, bingo, children’s games, a country store with homemade items and food, a jewelry booth and an auction starting at 1.
For more information, call 822-1145.
University reunion
University High School class of 1968 will have its 50th reunion July 27-28. The class will meet at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Waco Hippodrome and at 6 p.m. July 28 in the president’s suite at McLane Stadium.
There will also be a tour of the new of University High School campus at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
For more information, email rosebryson@prodigy.net. Early registration deadline is July 6.
Richfield reunion
Richfield High School’s class of 1983 will have its 35th reunion Saturday at the Cameron Park Clubhouse.
Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a dinner and dance will be from 7 to 11 p.m.
For more information or reservations, contact Peggy Parks Rush at 848-8145 or peggyrush21@yahoo.com.