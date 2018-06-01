RiverSounds, a free concert series with music from regional and local bands, will kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday with Rotel & the Hot Tomatoes on the Bosque River Stage at McLennan Community College. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Concertgoers can use stadium-style seats at the Bosque River Stage amphitheater or bring blankets and lawn chairs for lawn seating. Food and drinks are welcome, and restrooms will be available. No glass containers or pets are allowed.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Parade of Ponds
The Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society will have its annual Parade of Ponds on Saturday and Sunday in an effort to support the Lake Waco Wetlands.
Many of the society’s members will open up their back yard water features for the general public to tour and enjoy. Tickets are $5, with children under 12 admitted free.
For more information about this year’s pond tours or the society, visit www.hotwgps.com.
Westphalia sale
Westphalia Knights of Columbus will host a communitywide garage sale from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Parish Hall, 144 Falls County Road 3000.
Booth space is free, and food will be available.
For more information, call 584-5840.
Mosheim fundraiser
The Mosheim Community Center will host a barbecue fundraiser for the center from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Meals are $10 for adults, $6 for children under 12 and include brisket, sausage and all the trimmings. For more information, call Bob McCarn at 945-3962 or Jarrod Gunter at 640-3143.
Pancake breakfast
Kiwanis Seniors will host a pancake breakfast as a scholarship fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s, 614 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Summer camp
Historic Waco Foundation’s Civil War Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 11-15 on the grounds of East Terrace. The camp is open to students ages 7-12. Cost is $75 per camper.
Campers will engage in several Civil War-era events, including packing a haversack, eating hardtack, and learning about the medicine and guns used during the war.
For more information, call 753-5166.