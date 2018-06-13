There will be a farewell reception to honor Salvation Army Waco Majors Brad and Anita Caldwell from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Salvation Army Corps Church and Community Center, 1225 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway. There will be a worship service before the reception at 11 a.m.
The Caldwells are transferring to The Salvation Army Gulf Coast Corps in Mississippi.
All are welcome to the casual, come-and-go reception with light refreshments. For more information, call 756-7271.
Historical commission
The McLennan County Historical Commission will have its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Oakwood Cemetery Office, 2124 S. Fifth St.
The meeting is open to the public. For information, call Ken Brittain at 772-6659.
Food service training
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and MCC’s Continuing Education Department are offering a professional food manager certification training course Monday and June 25 at McLennan Continuing Education Community Services Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
The cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and ServSafe national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.
For more information or to register, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.
Farmers market
The Waco Downtown Farmers Market will host a “friend-raiser” with Balcones Distillery from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the distillery, 225 S. 11th St. Tickets are $30.
Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are available at squareup.com/store/wdfm.
Blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday on a Carter BloodCare bus parked at the professional building.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 202-4660.
Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will host an informal reading session at 9 a.m. Monday in the Choir Suite at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required. Anyone with a love of singing is welcome to join.
For more information, visit the group’s website at baylorsingingseniors.org.