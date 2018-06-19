Austin-based band Matchmaker will play at 8 p.m. Thursday at McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage for the RiverSounds concert series. Gates open at 7, and admission is free for concerts in the series featuring local and regional bands.
Concert-goers may choose from stadium-style seats at the Bosque River Stage amphitheater or may bring blankets and lawn chairs for lawn seating. Food and drinks are welcome, and restrooms will be available. No glass containers or pets are allowed.
For more information, call 299-8283 or visit www.mclennan.edu/brs.
‘Cinderella’ on stage
The Waco Children’s Theatre will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” this weekend at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. The Saturday afternoon show will be performed by a cast of younger actors.
General admission tickets are $10.
Hillcrest blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard in the Joel Allison Auditorium.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Dianelle Manalo at 202-4805.
NAFE meeting
The National Association of Female Executives’ Waco chapter will from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at The Egg and I, 4600 Franklin Ave.
Christi Ogle, co-owner of Sometimes Spouse, is the featured speaker.
Waco Rose society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of Linda Barnard, 909 N. 18th St.
For more information, call 405-9232.
Bank blood drive
American Bank/American Plaza will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 200 West Highway 6 in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Amy Nodine at 751-8316.