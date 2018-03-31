The Texas Department of Transportation will start a project Tuesday to replace two bridges in Falls County.
The Falls County Road 414 bridge over a Brazos River tributary, southwest of Satin, and the Falls County Road 105 bridge at Sandy Creek, southeast of Satin, will be replaced with wider, longer, concrete bridges that meet current roadway safety and design specifications. The 414 bridge, currently closed, is scheduled to be completed and reopened by the fall of this year. The 105 bridge replacement will start at that time and is scheduled for completion in spring of next year.
Knife River Corporation-South, of Waco, is undertaking the project at a cost of $1.1 million. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting.
Hospice volunteers
Baylor Scott & White Hospice-Hillcrest is conducting training for hospice volunteers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the hospice office, 2911 Herring Ave.
For more information, call 202-5152.
Feast of Caring
The annual Caritas Feast of Caring will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., and include a community-wide Soup Cook Off, silent auction and audible auction.
Tickets are $35. For more information, call 753-4593.
Navy Week at VA
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will celebrate Navy Week from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive.
The event will include food, games, a photo booth and a petting zoo with the Navy’s mascot. The U.S. Navy Band’s woodwind quintet will perform at 4 p.m., and its brass band will perform at 5:30 p.m.
The activities will be in the Inner Circle area and in Stracke Auditorium, Building 6.
For more information, call 743-1430.
Veterans One Stop 5K, 1K
The Veterans One Stop VeteRun 5K and VeteWalk 1K, family-friendly runs to raise money and awareness for the veteran community while celebrating Navy Week, will start from Heritage Square downtown on Saturday.
Registration will start at 7 a.m., along with activities, including face painting, a photo booth, music and more. The 1K starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8:30.
Call 297-7171 for more information or to register.