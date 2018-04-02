Waco’s scrap tire recycling event will be held Saturday at Paul Tyson Field, near the Extraco Events Center, from 7 a.m. to noon. Waco residents can bring up to 10 scrap tires from passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks per household (26 inches or less). Tires on rims will not be accepted.
Also, clean brush (no trash) will be accepted from Waco residents at the same location, date and time. Waco residents dropping off brush and/or scrap tires should be prepared to show proof of Waco residency with a driver’s license and Waco utility bill.
For more information, call the Solid Waste Customer Service at 254-299-2612.
Kiwanis Seniors
Dr. Byron Johnson, Baylor University professor of sociology, is the speaker at the Wednesday meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral restaurant on Valley Mills Drive. For more information, call 399-0072.
Links Fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ on Lake Air Drive.
Special guests are Baylor University coach Mike McGraw and two players from his golf team.
This event is free and all are welcome.
Contact Ben Hagins at benhagins@hot.rr.com for more information.
Birdwell to speak
State Senator Brian Birdwell will speak on “A Bird’s Eye View of Current Events” at the McLennan County Republican Women’s meeting on Tuesday, April 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Dr.
The cost of the meeting is $17 and includes lunch. Attendance is by reservation only. Reservations are due by Thursday by contacting Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773 or MCRWreservations@gmail.com.
Daughters to meet
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, meets Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Brazos Room of the Wealth Management Center of Community Bank, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
The program will be “The Night the Stars Fell on Texas”, presented by Joy Duncan of Dallas. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Free bridge lessons
Sul Ross Bridge Club is offering free bridge lessons for beginnings starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The lessons take place at the Sul Ross Senior Center. For more information, contact Ila Bates at 732-3602 or email igbates2@gmail.com.