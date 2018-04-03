“The Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” a community reconciliation service marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the civil rights leader, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Truett Seminary’s Powell Chapel, 1100 S. Third St.
Baylor University, the Waco Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco NAACP are sponsoring the event. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Christian ethics lecture
James Davison Hunter, LaBrosse-Levinson Distinguished Professor of Religion, Culture and Social Theory at the University of Virginia, will be the featured speaker at the Bill and Roberta Bailey Family Lecture in Christian Ethics from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Bill Daniel Student Center at Baylor University.
Hunter’s presentation is titled “Good Kids: Thinking Anew about the Moral Formation of Children” and is free and open to the public.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the alliance’s Waco office, 4112 Memorial Drive, Suite 102.
The Family Support Group is peer-led and intended for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness.
For more information, call 717-9552.
Iris sale
The Waco Iris Society will have an iris show and sale from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at La Quinta Inn & Suites Woodway-Waco South, 6003 Woodway Drive.
For more information, call 817-666-9003.
Waco history tour
Act Locally Waco will have a Waco Downtown History tour at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The 1.5-mile walking tour will take about 2.5 hours. It covers Waco history highlights sprinkled with a few legends and lies.
To cover Waco’s rowdy history, portions of the tour may be PG rated. The tour will meet at the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue and is a fundraiser for Act Locally Waco.
Suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit wacowalkingtours.org.