The Waco Immigrants Alliance, along with sponsors Lake Shore Baptist Church and First Woodway Baptist Church, is hosting a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive.
Money raised will offset the cost of renewing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applications. The event will include food, games, a silent auction and a chance to learn about the deferred action program, recipients of which are often referred to as “Dreamers.”
Earth Day activities
The city of Waco is sponsoring a number events and activities leading up to Earth Day 2018, which is Sunday.
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its Rainwater Harvesting Class on Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave. The class is $35, and participants will receive a barrel and a conversion kit. Call Keep Waco Beautiful at 723-5714 to see if spots are available.
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will have its fifth annual Earth Day reusable shopping bag distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
H-E-B at Valley Mills and Interstate 35 will be giving away bags while supplies last and have Earth Day activities from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Waco Solid Waste will be promoting recycling and signing up Waco families for a blue curbside cart at the door near the store’s gardening section.
Musical fundraiser
Students from Midway High School, Baylor University and McLennan Community College will put on a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in MCC’s Music and Theatre Arts Building.
The concert will raise money for a Mission Waco swim program. For more information, call 744-8621.
Texas Rangers lecture
The McLennan County Historical Commission is sponsoring a free lecture about the Texas Rangers that will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum’s Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
In the lecture, titled “The Texas Rangers Approaching 200: Texas Legend, American Heritage,” Museum Director Byron A. Johnson will explore the place of the Rangers in history, popular culture and modern law enforcement.
Diabetes screenings
The Walmart store at 4320 Franklin Ave., in conjunction with the American Diabetes Association South Central Texas Chapter, will offer free screenings for diabetes and prediabetes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the store’s pharmacy area.