NeighborWorks Waco and the AARP Tax-Aide Program are hosting free help seminars that end on Tax Day, which is Tuesday.
Three sites are operating in Waco:
- NeighborWorks Waco, 922 Franklin Ave. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Call 752-1647.
- Providence Hospital, Young Tower, 6901 Medical Parkway. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Monday. Call 751-4000.
- First Baptist Church Hewitt, 301 S. First St., Hewitt. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Call 214-9123.
West museum fundraiser
The History of West Museum will have its sixth annual spring fundraiser Sunday at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive.
Serving of fried chicken, sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, slaw, dessert and tea will start at 11 a.m. Cost is $10. Eat-in and drive-through plates will be available.
There will be a silent auction, raffle and a free dance. For more information, call 826-3070.
Quilters’ guild
The Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. Sharon and Loren Wilhelm will give a presentation titled “Crazy About Stitches.” “Meet for the Technique” will start at 5:30 p.m.
Country, Christian music
McLennan Community College’s visual and performing arts program will present a free country ensemble and contemporary Christian music concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Room 110 of the Music and Theatre Arts building.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Waco Rotary Club
Buck Cole, K-12 education and outreach coordinator for the Texas General Land Office Archives and Records, will speak at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Historic Waco panel
Historic Waco’s 2018 Spring Lecture will be a panel discussion on the Civil War, examining the music, munitions, maritime forces and medicine, or lack thereof. The panel will include Dr. Robert Corwin, Joe Walker and Baylor University law professor Gerald Powell.
The lecture will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. It is free to the public. For more information, call 753-5166.
Audubon Society
The Central Texas Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. Informal conversation among birders will start at 6:30. Houston Audubon member David Sarkozi will give a presentation titled “Big Year in Texas,” about his big year attempt last year. “Big year” refers to a yearlong attempt to identify in-person as many bird species as possible in a year.
Nonmembers are welcome at the meeting.