NeighborWorks Waco and the AARP Tax-Aide Program are hosting free help seminars during the tax preparation season.
Three sites are operating in Waco:
- NeighborWorks Waco, 922 Franklin Ave. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 17. Call 752-1647.
- Providence Hospital, Young Tower, 6901 Medical Parkway. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 16. Call 751-4000.
- First Baptist Church Hewitt, 301 S. First St., Hewitt. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 17. Call 214-9123.
NAMI meeting
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the alliance’s Waco office, 4112 Memorial Drive, Suite 102.
The Family Support Group is peer-led and intended for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness.
MCC Opera
McLennan Opera will present “La Fille du Regiment” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.
Tickets are $12 each and $10 for seniors and students.
Call the box office at 299-8200 for more information.
Iwo Jima reunion
Shipmates who served on the USS Iwo Jima, LPH 2 and LHD 7, are invited to a reunion Oct. 10-13 at the Doubletree hotel in Jacksonville, Florida.
Contact Robert G. McNally at 757-723-0317 or visit http://ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net for more information.
Downtown history tour
Act Locally Waco will have a Waco Downtown History tour at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The 1.5-mile walking tour will take about 2.5 hours. It covers Waco history highlights sprinkled with a few legends and lies.
The tour will meet at the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue and is a fundraiser for Act Locally Waco.
Suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit wacowalkingtours.org.
Brazos Button Club
The Brazos Button Club will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the fellowship hall in back of the Bellmead Church of Christ, 907 Hogan Lane.
Janice Canard, of Temple, will present a program on 1930s and 1940s realistic buttons.
Iris Society sale
The Waco Iris Society will have an iris show and sale from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at LaQuinta Inn and Suites Woodway-Waco South, 6003 Woodway Drive. Call 817-666-9003 for more information.