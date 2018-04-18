McLennan Community College will host Scholar Day from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday in The Highlands gym on campus. Presentations will also be held in rooms 200 and 201 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
MCC students will present their accomplishments through poster displays, presentations, performances and demonstrations. Community members are invited to attend the event to learn more about students’ work as part of the Honors College and in biology, engineering, management, marketing, mathematics and other disciplines.
For more information, email Staci Taylor at staylor@mclennan.edu.
Champagne brunch
The National Injury Prevention Council will have its second annual Hats and Pearls Tiffany Style champagne brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
This year’s event is focused on preventing drownings in lakes and other open bodies of water. Many young people lose their lives because they do not wear life jackets.
The cost is $55 per person or $400 for a table. For more information, call 951-897-4545.
Plant sale
The McGregor Garden Club will have its annual plant sale at 9 a.m. Saturday at the City of McGregor Annex’s covered parking facility, 416 W. Second St.
The sale will run until all plants are sold. For more information, call 715-6562.
Cars, music, cookout
Heartis Assisted Living and Memory Care, 5317 Speegleville Road, will have a car show, concert and cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The concert features The Morticians.
The event is free, with a suggested donation to the Alzheimer’s Association for food.
Friends of Peace
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate group will have its fifth annual Earth Day reusable shopping bag distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
The bags are free for everyone. Visit friendsofpeace.org for more information.
Diabetes screenings
The Walmart store at 4320 Franklin Ave., in conjunction with the American Diabetes Association South Central Texas Chapter, will offer free screenings for diabetes and prediabetes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the pharmacy area.