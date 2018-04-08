The Waco Rotary Club and the Tribune-Herald will present the annual Youth Citizenship Awards during the Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

Lunch costs $12. The program will spotlight 20 finalists from local high schools.

MCC jazz concert

McLennan Community College will host a free student jazz band concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ball Performing Arts Center.

For more information, call 299-8283.

ast Terrace luncheon

East Terrace is hosting a luncheon and games day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan Community College Services Center.

Tickets are $40 per person, with proceeds benefiting the maintenance and restoration of East Terrace. For more information, call 644-8876.

Scandinavian Friends

Lyndon Herrstrom will speak to the Scandinavian Friends social group Tuesday at Uncle Dan’s Barbecue, 1001 Lake Air Drive. Dinner starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Herrstrom’s topic is Bishop Hill, Illinois, a Sweedish settlement that is now home to a state historic site, Vasa Order of America and the Vasa National Archives. Vasa is a Scandinavian-American fraternal organization.

Miniature golf

The Waco Founder Lions Club will have a miniature golf tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco Lions Park, featuring food, prizes and a silent auction.

On-site registration will start at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $50 per two-person team. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the club’s Project for Charity and Waco Lions Park.

For more information or to register early, call 776-5341 or email wacofounderlions@gmail.com.

Iowa Jima reunion

Shipmates who served on the USS Iwo Jima, LPH 2 and LHD 7, are invited to a reunion Oct. 10-13 at the Doubletree hotel in Jacksonville, Florida.

Contact Robert G. McNally at 757-723-0317 or visit http://ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net for more information.

Confederate veterans

Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

The meal will start at 6 p.m., and the meeting will start at 7. James Bozeman will speak on Gold Star medal recipients on Hood’s Brigade.

