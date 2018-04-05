The city of Waco will have a scrap tire recycling event from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at Paul Tyson Field, near the Extraco Events Center. Waco residents can bring up to 10 scrap tires from passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks, 26 inches or less, per household. Tires on rims will not be accepted.
Clean brush, with no trash, will also be accepted from Waco residents at the same time, date and place. Waco residents dropping off brush or scrap tires should be prepared to show proof of Waco residency with a driver’s license and Waco utility bill.
For more information, call Solid Waste customer service at 299-2612.
NAMI meeting
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the alliance’s Waco office, 4112 Memorial Drive, Suite 102.
The Family Support Group is peer-led and intended for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness.
For more information, call 717-9552.
Veterans 5K
The Veterans One Stop VeteRun 5K and VeteWalk 1K, family-friendly runs to raise money and awareness for the veteran community while celebrating Navy Week, will start from Heritage Square on Saturday. Registration will start at 7 a.m., along with activities, including face painting, a photo booth, music and more.
The 1K starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8:30.
Call 297-7171 for more information or to register.
The Navy Band will perform after the race. There will also be yard games, food trucks and coffee. Call 297-7171 for more information or to register.
MCC Opera
McLennan Opera will present “La Fille du Regiment” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.
Tickets are $12 each and $10 for seniors and students.
Call the box office at 299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu for more information.
Coffee in the park
Coffee with The Borgen Project will answer questions on how people can reduce global poverty in 30 seconds or less each day during free information sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park.
For details, call 281-536-3404.