The city of Waco is sponsoring a number events and activities in observance of Earth Day 2018, which is Sunday.
Bear Mountain will host a Cameron Park Clean Up and Barbeque from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Keep Waco Beautiful will have a Rainwater Harvesting Class at Circle Hardware. The class is $35, and participants will receive a barrel and a conversion kit. Call Keep Waco Beautiful at 723-5714 to see if spots are available.
Friends of Peace/Climate will have its fifth annual Earth Day reusable shopping bag distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore will have a half-off sale.
H-E-B at Valley Mills and Interstate 35 will have Earth Day activities and will be giving away bags as long as supplies last from 1 to 4 p.m. Waco Solid Waste will be at the store promoting recycling and signing up Waco families for a blue curbside cart at the door near the gardening section.
Call 299-2496 for more information.
McGregor plant sale
The McGregor Garden Club will have its annual plant sale at 9 a.m. Saturday at the City of McGregor Annex’s covered parking facility, 416 W. Second St.
The sale will run until all plants are sold. For more information, call 715-6562.
Car show, cookout
Heartis Assisted Living and Memory Care, 5317 Speegleville Road, will have a car show, concert and cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The concert features The Morticians.
The event is free, with a suggested donation to the Alzheimer’s Association for food.
NAMI gala
The Waco chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host its second annual gala from 6 to 10 p.m. May 3 at Hilton Waco, featuring keynote speaker Brian Cuban.
In 2013, Cuban, a relative of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, released his book, “Shattered Image: My Triumph Over Body Dysmorphic Disorder,” detailing his experience living with the disorder, as well as eating disorders, and his recovery from addiction.
The gala will feature live music, a gourmet dinner and a live auction.
For more information, email namiwaco@gmail.com.