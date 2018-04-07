The Texas Department of Transportation will provide information about an upcoming major construction project at Speegleville Road and U.S. Highway 84 during a meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at River Valley Intermediate School.
Agency staff will share details about the project, including a tentative schedule. A brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. will be followed by an open house so interested members of the public can review displays and ask questions.
The $20 million, 2.2-mile project is expected to start in May and be done by early 2020.
Family Funday
Historic Waco Foundation will have its next Family Funday from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
The foundation has Family Fundays on the second Sunday of every month. The public events feature fun, ice cream treats, making fairy gardens, crafts, learning about bugs, plants and flowers. Cost is $10 per family.
Art Guilt meets
The Art Guild of Central Texas will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Judith Baker will give a demonstration on watercolor pencils.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will host its Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon at noon Sunday at St. Mary’s parish hall, 1424 Columbus Ave. The meeting will start at 1.
Call 644-0407 for more information.
Hoops for Hope
Baylor University President Linda Livingstone and her husband, Brad, will be the guest speakers at the 2018 Hoops for Hope Assist Banquet Sunday at Highland Baptist Life Center, 1900 30th St.
Tickets are $25. For more information, call 717-5011.
MCC registration
Registration for McLennan Community College’s summer and fall terms starts at 7 a.m. Monday.
Students planning to take classes during the summer minimester should register by May 16. Minimester classes meet May 17-June 1 and cover a full semester’s work in about two weeks.
Summer I registration continues through June 2, and classes start June 4. Students can choose six-, nine-, or 11-week courses.
Summer II registration continues through July 10, and classes start July 11.
Fall semester registration continues through Aug. 25, and classes start Aug. 27.