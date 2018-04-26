The 58th Annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show will be from 9 a.m. to 6 .m. Friday and Saturday in the Exhibits Building at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
More than 25 dealers of jewelry, mineral samples, fossils and gifts will be on hand. There will also be mineral exhibits, lapidary demonstrations and activities for children.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for children. For more information, call 733-1658.
Tactical event
The nonprofit Waco Tactical Fitness will have a biathlon-style fundraising event Friday through Sunday. Athletes will be running on Crawford streets and city property with a rifle slung on their back and a holstered side arm. The start and stop point will be at the Crawford Community Center, and shooting stages will be on private property.
Saturday’s event will be a 10K, and Sunday’s will be a 5K “sprint” event. For more information, visit www.wtfbiathlon.com.
Family heirlooms
Experts on preserving family heirlooms will be on hand from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Participants may bring paper items, photos, textiles and other miscellaneous items.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Picnic in the Park
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual Picnic in the Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Cameron Park Clubhouse, 2601 N. University Parks Drive.
The evening will include food, dancing, adult beverages, audible and silent auctions, bounce houses and door prizes. It will also feature tours of Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place.
Mooreville fish fry
Mooreville United Methodist Church will have a fish fry Saturday at the church, 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643 in Chilton.
Dinner is $10. For more information, call 709-7021.
Bosque crossing marker
There will be a rededication ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Waco Wetlands office for a replacement historical marker for the Bosque River crossing of the 1841 Santa Fe Expedition.
This will be the third marker at a slightly different location. The public is welcome. For information, call Ken Brittain at 772-6659.