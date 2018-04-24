The Waco Immigrants Alliance, along with sponsors Lake Shore Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Woodway, is hosting a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive.
Money raised will offset the cost of renewing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applications. The event will include food, games, a silent auction and a chance to learn about the deferred action program, recipients of which are often referred to as “Dreamers.”
Preserving heirlooms
Experts on preserving family heirlooms will be on hand from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Participants may bring paper items, photos, textiles and other miscellaneous items.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will have its monthly meeting Saturday at the The Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave., on Saturday.
Adults will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon and a youth enrichment program will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Vivian Rutherford at 717-1763.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation is taking donations for its Attic Treasures sale. Gently used items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4323 W. Waco Drive. Sale dates are May 4-6.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Adoption event
Waco’s All-Breed Rescue Event will have its fourth annual adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
Handbells concert
Baylor University’s handbell choir, Baylor Bronze, will perform its annual spring concert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the sanctuary of Seventh and James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. The ensemble’s 17 members are under the direction of Bob Avant.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Baylor University School of Music at 710-3991.
Annual plant sale
The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at Westview Village Shopping Center, 551 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Large varieties of plans grown by local gardeners, including perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, hummingbird plants, succulents and cacti will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 399-9204.