Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual Picnic in the Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Cameron Park Clubhouse, 2601 N. University Parks Drive.
The evening will include food, dancing, adult beverages, audible and silent auctions, bounce houses and door prizes. It will also feature tours of Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place.
Bosque crossing marker
There will be a rededication ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Waco Wetlands office for a replacement historical marker for the Bosque River crossing of the 1841 Santa Fe Expedition.
This will be the third marker at a slightly different location. The public is welcome. For information, call Ken Brittain at 772-6659.
Preschool fundraiser
Austin Avenue Preschool will have a Putting Down Roots inaugural dinner and auction fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Tickets are $20 each or $130 for a table of eight and are available at the church office or austinavenueumc.org.
Auction items and sponsorships are still being accepted. Email cgoldstein@austinavenueumc.org for more information.
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels will have its annual Sunday Brunch fundraiser at noon May 20.
The event will feature a silent auction and a buffet at Knox Hall in the Texas Ranger Museum. Tickets are $65 each, and seating is limited.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact Janet Nors at 752-0316 or janet@mowwaco.org.
Gem show
The 58th Annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Exhibits Building at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
More than 25 dealers of jewelry, mineral samples, fossils and gifts will be on hand. There will also be mineral exhibits, lapidary demonstrations and activities for children.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for children. For more information, call 733-1658.