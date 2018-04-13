The city of Bellmead will have its annual low-cost pet vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the La Vega Veterinary Clinic, 555 E. Loop 340.
The clinic offers low-cost vaccinations for rabies, distemper, parvo and other diseases. Bellmead Animal Control officers will be present to help with registering pets. The fee is $3 for a one-year registration and $45 for a lifetime registration for spayed or neutered pets with proof of rabies vaccinations and microchips. Microchipping is offered at $10 per animal, with proof of Bellmead residency.
For more information, call 799-0808.
Elm Mott fundraiser
Elm Mott Fire Rescue is will have its annual fundraiser and live auction from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall, 740 Connally Drive. The fundraiser includes a brisket dinner for $10, a car show and live music by The Amadillo Mudflaps.
For more information, call 829-0543.
Mothers of Autistic Children night out
Mothers of Autistic Children will have a mom’s night out from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Cheddar’s, 4208 Franklin Ave.
This is a social event for moms or caregivers of children with autism. Call 262-1567 to RSVP.
Parent and Child Initiative Fair
The Junior League of Waco will have its third annual Parent and Child Initiative Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
The fair aims to educate and connect families in need with service organizations that can provide free or affordable services to the family and children. Parents are invited to come and meet with representatives from more than 30 organizations in McLennan County .
The event will also include free vision screenings for children over 6 months old, provided by the Waco Founder Lions Club, and free dental screenings for children and adults. Children will also have the opportunity to receive free haircuts.
For more information, visit jlwaco.org or email servicefairs@ juniorleaguewaco.org.
NALC golf scramble
The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 404 will have an 18-hole golf scramble Monday at Lake Waco Golf Club to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Entry is $85 per player or $300 per team. For more information, call the NALC Branch at 424-6400