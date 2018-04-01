The annual Caritas Feast of Caring will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center and include a communitywide Soup Cook Off, silent auction and audible auction.
Tickets are $35. For more information, call 753-4593.
Navy Week at VA
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will celebrate Navy Week from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The VA center will have food, games, a photo booth and a petting zoo with the Navy’s mascot. The U.S. Navy Band’s woodwind quintet will perform at 4 p.m., and its brass band will perform at 5:30 p.m.
The activities will be in the Inner Circle area and in Stracke Auditorium, Building 6. For more information, call 743-1430.
VeteRun 5K
The Veterans One Stop VeteRun 5K and VeteWalk 1K, family-friendly runs to raise money and awareness for the veteran community while celebrating Navy Week, will start from Heritage Square on Saturday. Registration will start at 7 a.m., along with activities, including face painting, a photo booth, music and more.
The 1K starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8:30.
Call 297-7171 for more information or to register.
Roof-repair program
Waco Community Development will accept applications through April 6 for its roof-repair program. The program is free to low-income families in the city of Waco and is partially paid for with a city grant.
The organization has enough money for 10 roofs in this round of repairs. Homes will be evaluated in April.
Applications are available at www.wacocdc.org.
Public Health Week
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will celebrate National Public Health Week by hosting a Health Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 225 W. Waco Drive.
The event will include fitness demos, fun activities and health information, with resources for the whole family.
For more information, call 750-5435.
Kiwanis seniors
Baylor University sociology professor Byron Johnson will be the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 399-0072.